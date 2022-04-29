StockNews.com Upgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after acquiring an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monro by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monro by 993.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.