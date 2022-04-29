Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) Insider Annie Coleman Purchases 5,462 Shares

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC – Get Rating) insider Annie Coleman acquired 5,462 shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £15,894.42 ($20,257.99).
LON SEC traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 292 ($3.72). 195,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,545. The company has a market cap of £166.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.20. Strategic Equity Capital Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 262.71 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.65 ($4.14).
