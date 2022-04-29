Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $117.46

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.46 and last traded at $120.26, with a volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average of $196.50.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

