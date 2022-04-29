Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $119.45 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $119.45 million and $12.29 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $37.69 or 0.00097583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.46 or 0.07274620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,169,493 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.