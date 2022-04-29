Stuart Robertson Purchases 36,000 Shares of Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Stock

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY – Get Rating) insider Stuart Robertson acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$98,748.00 ($71,041.73).

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Money3’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Money3’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.03%.

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured automotive loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, campervans, vans, minibuses, caravans, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

