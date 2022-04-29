Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Up 171.4% in April

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOHVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS SOHVY remained flat at $$5.15 on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.09. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

