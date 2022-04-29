Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 22,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,174. The stock has a market cap of $347.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

