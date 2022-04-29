Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

NYSE:SUM opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.