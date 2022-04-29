Sumokoin Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $46,494.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00584949 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000729 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,861,380 coins and its circulating supply is 44,161,380 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

