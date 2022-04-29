SunContract (SNC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.87 Million

SunContract (SNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One SunContract coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SunContract has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $2.87 million and $376,903.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

