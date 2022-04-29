Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.53

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 74348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 113,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 69,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.