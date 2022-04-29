Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 772.6% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SURVF stock remained flat at $$1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

