Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $66.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Continental Resources stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $66.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

