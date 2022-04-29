Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 26,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,141,978 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 71.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

