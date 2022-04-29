Swiss National Bank Sells 15,100 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Caesars Entertainment worth $75,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CZR stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

