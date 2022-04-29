Swiss National Bank Sells 180,100 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $78,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after buying an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after acquiring an additional 415,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

