Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $20.93. 84,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

