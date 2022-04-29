Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.79

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.79 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.23). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 221,229 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.73. The company has a market cap of £35.10 million and a PE ratio of -39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)
Featured Articles
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.