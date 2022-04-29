Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-5.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,244. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

