Synergy (SNRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $192,478.38

Synergy (SNRG) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $192,478.38 and $3.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synergy has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00243367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004115 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.45 or 0.00579108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Synergy Coin Trading

