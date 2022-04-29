SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36). 32,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 31,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.89.
About SysGroup (LON:SYS)
