Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.25

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 65820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Sysmex alerts:

About Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.