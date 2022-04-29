System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,252,297 shares in the company, valued at $362,806,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36.

Shares of NYSE:SST traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,288. System1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of System1 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

