T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $205.00 at Benchmark

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

