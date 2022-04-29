TaaS Price Down 4.6% This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

