Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,002 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.25. 357,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,079,636. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $90.22 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $488.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

