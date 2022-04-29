Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $78,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.28 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

