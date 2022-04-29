Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talkspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TALK stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 319,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,888. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Research analysts predict that Talkspace will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talkspace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

