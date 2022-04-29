Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $3.20. Tapinator shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,763 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

