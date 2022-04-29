Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 133.41 ($1.70). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 128.75 ($1.64), with a volume of 10,873,450 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.49) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.88 ($2.48).

The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($99,345.50). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,886.82). Insiders sold 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615 over the last quarter.

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

