TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the March 31st total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.22. 668,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,177. TD has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TD during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TD during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TD during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminium ingots, copper, silver, and gold, from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

