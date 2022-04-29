TD Securities Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$19.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

