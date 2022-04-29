TD Securities Increases Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s current price.

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TSE:MRG.UN traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.89. 16,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$738.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

