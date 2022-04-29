Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,090 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,617,600. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average is $180.45.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

