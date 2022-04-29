Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 4,954 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 24.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.93.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average is $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.