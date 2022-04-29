Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

