Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $132.40 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

