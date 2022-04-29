Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.16% of Amdocs worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $409,274,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,238,000 after purchasing an additional 520,523 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 498,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 312,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 27.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

