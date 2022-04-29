Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,606 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

