Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. ITOCHU Co. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

