Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Shares of A opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.24 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

