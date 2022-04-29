Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.04 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 848.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 71,071 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

