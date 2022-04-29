Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,992,000 after purchasing an additional 590,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.