Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Life Storage worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI opened at $142.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.50. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.77 and a twelve month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.