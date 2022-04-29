Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $14.52 Million Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 336,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.32% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,249,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

