Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 23,304 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 133,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 467,364 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,126,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

