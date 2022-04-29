Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $137.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

