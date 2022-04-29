Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,197 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

