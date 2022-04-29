Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $53.23 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

