Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $90,003,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.95.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $101.88 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

